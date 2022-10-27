Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Cork councillors call for traffic calming measures in all new housing estates to be mandatory

Councllor Sean O’Donovan called on the council’s planning department to consider traffic calming measures in all further planning applications for new housing estates
Director of services with planning, Michael Lynch, stated in a response that the Cork County Development Plan 2022 contains “a range of objectives to promote sustainable transport including active travel".

Eoin Kelleher

A plan for all future Cork housing estates to include traffic calming measures, was given unanimous support at this week's meeting of Cork County Council.

Councillor Sean O’Donovan called on the council’s planning department to consider traffic calming measures in all further planning applications for new housing estates, “and I further call on them to consider connectivity into the town or village by way of footpaths and street lighting”.

Mr O’Donovan said estates built in his area in the last ten years “have huge safety issues,” and many are without footpaths connecting them into town. 

“Speeding in estates is also a huge problem, and traffic calming should be installed as part of the building process. I don’t think it’s fair that the Cork County Council should have to go in afterwards and put in ramps, when the estate has already been developed.” 

Mr O’Donovan said there has been no improvements in speeding despite the installation of slow signs. A new speed limit of 30kph is “unlikely to be enforced.” 

Councillors from across the political divide enthusiastically supported the motion.

“A key element of promoting sustainable transport is to enhance connectivity for pedestrians within our settlements and to create safe and pleasant environments for walking within our settlements.” 

The application of national design guidance “is mandatory and is to be implemented in the preparation of all statutory and non-statutory plans and through the development management process,” added Mr Lynch.

The guidelines include “highly connected streets which allow people to walk and cycle to key destinations in a direct and easy-to find manner. A safe and comfortable street environment for pedestrians and cyclists of all ages. 

Streets that contribute to the creation of attractive and lively communities, and streets that calm traffic via a range of design measures that make drivers more aware of their environment.” 

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said all estates are currently assessed “very strongly.” 

Speed ramps are not always the answer, and speeding is “the responsibility of the drivers.” 

Speeding in a housing estates is “inexcusable,” he said.

cork county council road safety
