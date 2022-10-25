Jobs Expo returns to Cork's City Hall on November 5

This year’s Jobs Expo is returning to Cork in November.

The careers fair will be held at Cork's City Hall, Terence McSwiney Quay, on Saturday, November 5, from 10am to 4pm.

This year’s fair will be sponsored by Lidl Ireland and will feature hundreds of active job opportunities.

Jobs Expo is the only careers exhibition of its type to feature free admission, organisers say.

What can you expect at Jobs Expo Cork?

Employers are actively recruiting for hundreds of jobs at home and abroad, especially in specialised areas dedicated to jobs in particular industries.

Those hoping to start their own business can hear from experts offering advice and avail of support networks.

The Career Clinic offers one-on-one CV, job seeking, and career advice from professional career guidance counsellors. A packed seminar timetable on important and topical issues by a range of industry experts will be on hand.

The Career Clinic offers the chance for attendees to meet with professional development coaches. They can help candidates with crucial issues such as interview skills, CV presentation and changing career direction.

Jobs Expo Cork’s Agenda Stage will host talks on a variety of topics including job-seeking skills such as using social media to land your dream job and interview techniques as well as a CV writing workshop. Other seminars include talks by industry insiders on a variety of career topics.

Organisers are stressing that users’ privacy is important. When guests register to attend an event they will be asked to choose their preferences in hearing from the event organisers again.

“Normally we take photos and video at our events which may be used for our own promotional use and your registration confirms your consent to this use. If you object to this just let us know on the day of the event and we will take steps to ensure your preference is respected,” said a spokesperson.