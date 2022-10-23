‘Slipways not being maintained’ in Carrigaline area

COASTAL slipways for swimmers and boaters are not being maintained to a high standard, says a Cork County councillor.

Cllr Audrey Buckley, Fianna Fáil, called for Carrigaline Municipal District to “look at our local public slipways in the Carrigaline MD area. Many are in disrepair and are dangerous. We need to look at funding, before someone has a serious accident.”

Myrtleville’s slipway is “really bad” and swimmers use it regularly.

Ms Buckley called for an official from the Port of Cork to discuss it, but she was told the slipways are not the property of the port.

Cllr Marcia D’Alton, Independent councillor, said she shared the frustration.

“The slipways used to be largely maintained by the area office, and that doesn’t seem to happen so much anymore.”

Monkstown slip has a new surface, but the council seems to only apply for funding for projects that will have an economic return, said Ms D’Alton.

“I think we need to make the case that while there may not be an obvious economic return from our slipways, there are many other multi-faceted benefits to them.”

Senior executive officer Mac Dara O’Híci said Cork County Council is responsible for 2,016 piers and slipways along the coast.

“Cork County Council is not the Harbour Authority for all areas along the shore, notably Bantry Bay and Cork Harbour, and is not the owner of all slips and piers along the coast.

“In order to manage these assets strategically, Cork County Council has inspected all piers, slipways, and other infrastructure within its control and identified the works that are required to make them safe and to improve them to provide opportunity for their increased use.”

“Cork County Council has limited resources from its internal sources to carry out this work, as there is no income stream from the facilities,” said Mr O’Híci.