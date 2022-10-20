Griffin's Garden Centre reopening this weekend under new name and ownership

The Dripsey garden centre is set to reopen this Friday, October 21.

The garden centre, formally known as Griffin’s, was acquired by Galway-based company McD's Garden and Home.

Former owner Margaret Griffin announced that she was stepping back from the business after 35 years in March of 2021, which led to the sale of the premises.

Margaret Griffin of Griffin's Garden Centre, Dripsey.

Griffin’s was well known across the city and was especially popular during the Christmas season by young and old, who enjoyed a visit to Santa’s Grotto and festive decorations.

New owners, McD’s teased pictures online of their Christmas décor being putting put up ahead of their opening this Friday.

Mc D's garden centre in Dripsey, formerly Griffin's Garden Centre.

McD’s currently has two stores in Galway, McD’s at the Green Loughrea which opened in 2009, and its store in Galway city, which opened in 2020.

The company brings their motto of, “creating magic in every home” to Cork this Friday at 9:30am.

The company brings their motto of, “creating magic in every home” to Cork this Friday at 9:30am.

Customers will be able to visit the Dripsey store Monday to Saturday from 9:30am to 6pm.