Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 08:16

Griffin's Garden Centre reopening this weekend under new name and ownership

The garden centre, formally known as Griffin’s, was acquired by Galway-based company McD's Garden and Home.
Griffin's Garden Centre reopening this weekend under new name and ownership

Former owner Margaret Griffin announced that she was stepping back from the business after 35 years in March of 2021, which led to the sale of the premises. Pic: Denis Scannell

Elaine Whelan

The Dripsey garden centre is set to reopen this Friday, October 21.

The garden centre, formally known as Griffin’s, was acquired by Galway-based company McD's Garden and Home.

Former owner Margaret Griffin announced that she was stepping back from the business after 35 years in March of 2021, which led to the sale of the premises.

Margaret Griffin of Griffin's Garden Centre, Dripsey.
Margaret Griffin of Griffin's Garden Centre, Dripsey.

Griffin’s was well known across the city and was especially popular during the Christmas season by young and old, who enjoyed a visit to Santa’s Grotto and festive decorations.

New owners, McD’s teased pictures online of their Christmas décor being putting put up ahead of their opening this Friday.

Mc D's garden centre in Dripsey, formerly Griffin's Garden Centre.
Mc D's garden centre in Dripsey, formerly Griffin's Garden Centre.

McD’s currently has two stores in Galway, McD’s at the Green Loughrea which opened in 2009, and its store in Galway city, which opened in 2020.

The company brings their motto of, “creating magic in every home” to Cork this Friday at 9:30am.

The company brings their motto of, “creating magic in every home” to Cork this Friday at 9:30am.
The company brings their motto of, “creating magic in every home” to Cork this Friday at 9:30am.

Customers will be able to visit the Dripsey store Monday to Saturday from 9:30am to 6pm.

Read More

Proposed eviction ban will exacerbate market problems, claims Cork agent

More in this section

Normal service resumes at Kent Station following 'major signalling problem'  Normal service resumes at Kent Station following 'major signalling problem' 
Cork woman fined for shouting obscenities during drunken episode Cork woman fined for shouting obscenities during drunken episode
City Fire Brigade deal with dangerous roof on Barrack Street City Fire Brigade deal with dangerous roof on Barrack Street
corkcork business
Cork drink wins big at prestigious awards

Cork drink wins big at prestigious awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more