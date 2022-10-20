Homeowners urged to explore energy upgrades

HOMEOWNERS are being urged to explore Government-funded home energy upgrades in a bid to reduce their bills.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, SEAI is encouraging households to upgrade their home’s energy efficiency.

Around 50% of Irish homes are currently settling for a BER rating of D or lower. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is encouraging homeowners to start their home energy upgrades by undertaking attic and wall insulations to reduce energy bills and enhance their comfort.

Significant Government grants are available for individual home energy upgrades including attic and wall insulations. Alternatively, homeowners can avail of services offering a complete home energy upgrade option.

Susan Andrews, marketing manager with SEAI said it’s important now more than ever to reduce our energy bills.

“As the war and conflict continue to have an impact on energy costs and availability internationally, and energy bills continue to rise at home, now more than ever we all need to reduce our use,” she said. “With options to suit most budgets and circumstances, we are urging people to start their home energy upgrade sooner rather than later. A poorly insulated home will lose up to 30% of its heat through attic spaces and walls. So, a good place to start is with SEAI’s individual grants for insulation with the immediate benefit of reduced energy bills because. quite simply, your heating won’t be running as long.”

Ms Andrews listed the benefits of a full home energy upgrade.

“For homeowners looking to carry out multiple upgrades in one go, they should consider the One Stop Shop service from SEAI. This grant option offers a complete home energy upgrade solution where a One Stop Shop manages your project from start to finish, including your grant application. The benefit for the homeowner is that they will have one point of contact managing their entire project, making it hassle-free.”