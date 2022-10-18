ALDI on recruitment drive to fill 93 Cork jobs

ALDI has launched a nationwide recruitment drive in the run-up to Christmas, including for 93 positions in Cork.

The company is recruiting for store assistants, including 57 permanent positions and 36 fixed-term contract positions, in its Cork stores.

ALDI has said there is a demand for new recruits in Cork as it has increased its store openings across the county, on top of increases in customer numbers and existing vacancies.

The budget supermarket has invested €226 million in Cork since opening its first store here in 1999 and currently employs over 1,000 people in its Cork team.

ALDI is keen to fill all positions as soon as possible.

The company has pledged to invest €320 million in Ireland over the next three years, which will see ALDI open 30 new stores across the country, building on the €1.6 billion it has already invested in its store and distribution network.

ALDI pays all store assistants up to €14.90 an hour, with an entry rate of €12.90 an hour.

Niall O’Connor, ALDI Ireland Group Managing Director, said that they are keen to fill the 93 positions quickly as stores are “busier than ever”, and they are coming up to the busy Christmas period.

“In continuing to provide the best value and service to our customers, it begins with our people. We have a dedicated and talented team of 4,650 people across our 153 stores who support the business in delivering for our customers each and every day. We are always looking for talented, hardworking and committed people to join the ALDI family, as we continue to grow and develop the business in Ireland,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming new people to our team who will join a company committed to its customers and our value promise which has never been more relevant or important than in these challenging economic times,” he added.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through www.aldirecruitment.ie.