Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 07:43

‘Mixer on the Mall’ returns after two years

This year’s edition of the event will see the trail begin in Republic of Work at 4:30pm, before moving to the home of Click Dimensions on 10 South Mall, and finishing off in Electric.
CEO of Republic of Work, Frank Brennan, said there’s a real appetite for networking in person again after the pandemic.

CORK based co-working hub Republic of Work have announced that their ‘Mixer on the Mall’ networking event is returning to cork City later this month.

After a three year hiatus, the free social event is taking place across a range of venues in the city on Thursday 27 October.

Attendees can enjoy refreshments in each of the venues, and will have the opportunity to get to know their neighbours and make new connections with other local businesses.

“At Republic of Work, we’re all about shared experiences and cross-industry collaboration, and 'Mixer on the Mall' is an extension of this, in a very sociable setting,” he said.

“There’s so much to learn from other businesses and it’s great to be able to host events like this in person again,” he added.

Programme Manager at Republic of Work Eshna Gogia said they are privileged to be located in “such a diverse and vibrant city as Cork, and to be surrounded by so many other fantastic workplaces”.

“We also really want to open our doors to the nearby business community so they can see first hand the recent growth of Republic of Work, and learn about some of the brilliant programmes we offer startups here,” she said.

'Mixer on the Mall' is a free event open to all businesses across the city, but booking in advance is advised.

