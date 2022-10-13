Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 10:50

Jail term for man who trespassed at Cork pharmacy and stole cash from car

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges at Cork District Court
Sergeant John Kelleher said the crimes were detected on January 24 at Dennehy’s Cross pharmacy and car park.

Liam Heylin

A young man was seen on CCTV trespassing at a pharmacy in Cork and stealing cash from a car belonging to a staff member that was parked outside.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on Ciaran Callanan of 61 Monastery Avenue, Monastery Hill, Blarney Street, Cork, on charges of trespass, theft and failing to appear in Court.

Sgt. Kelleher said, “On Monday, January 24 at approximately 3.40 p.m. a man was discovered in the rear car park of Dennehy’s Cross pharmacy by staff after he left through a rear door which was private area of the pharmacy.

“This man had no permission to be in there and had come in through a rear door, to which the public did not have access.

“He did not steal anything from the pharmacy. Gardaí were called and the incicent was examined on CCTV.

“When CCTV was being examined the same man was seen getting into a grey Peugeot car in the staff car park without permission. He rummaged around in this vehicle prior to entering the pharmacy.

The owner of the car discovered that approximately €5 in coins were stole from the middle compartment of the car.

“There was no damage caused in either offence,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

He was later arrested by Garda Declan O’Dwyer at Weir Street, Bandon, County Cork, and taken to the Bridewell garda station where he was interviewed and made certain admissions. This was followed by guilty pleas at Cork District Court.

