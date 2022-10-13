Housing scams and shortage causing students to drop out and harming Ireland's reputation, advocate says 

Cork woman Laura Harmon, who is the executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said students attending UCC and MTU have been among those falling prey to both cruel scams and unscrupulous landlords.
The ICIS has been receiving calls from distressed students who say they have been left with no option but to drop out of their courses as a result of the accommodation crisis. Fraudsters capitalising on the desperation of students are said to be aggravating the situation and affecting victims’ mental health.
“Students have paid deposits for properties that didn’t exist,” Ms Harmon said. “The accommodation crisis for students has existed for over a decade but this is certainly our worst year to date. There has been a 30% increase in rental scams being reported.