Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 13:06

New mobile vaccine unit for West Cork

There are 12 such units planned for the country that will operate clinics in various ways such as pop-up, self-scheduled or pre-arranged with a venue, and West Cork took delivery of the first vehicle recently.
New mobile vaccine unit for West Cork

The HSE acknowledged and thanked the Scottish Ambulance Service for its assistance in establishing this model with the Republic of Ireland. Photography By Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228

Breda Graham

The Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) West Cork vaccination team has deployed the first mobile vaccination unit in West Cork.

There are 12 such units planned for the country that will operate clinics in various ways such as pop-up, self-scheduled or pre-arranged with a venue, and West Cork took delivery of the first vehicle recently.

The vehicle will initially be used to add capacity to the vaccination programme in residential care facilities, making it easier and faster for healthcare workers to get vital vaccines this winter, and to provide flu vaccinations for healthcare workers in the region.

Vaccination Lead at the West Cork vaccination centre, Cora Hayes, said the team in Bantry is delighted to be making vaccination as accessible as possible for key target groups this winter.

Sally Back vaccinator, Cora Hayes, Vaccination Centre lead, Peggy Horan GM Area vaccination Lead , John O'Regan vaccinator and Deirdre O'Mahony Clinic Lead, Taking delivery of the first Covid-19 mobile vaccination unit this winter, are the Cork Kerry Community Health West Cork vaccination team.
Sally Back vaccinator, Cora Hayes, Vaccination Centre lead, Peggy Horan GM Area vaccination Lead , John O'Regan vaccinator and Deirdre O'Mahony Clinic Lead, Taking delivery of the first Covid-19 mobile vaccination unit this winter, are the Cork Kerry Community Health West Cork vaccination team.

“Our Cork Kerry Community Healthcare West Cork Vaccination Team has completed close to 75,000 vaccinations since the start of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“Most of these were completed through the vaccination centres in Clonakilty and Bantry but 1,250 were completed during visits to homes, to residential care facilities, to an island clinic, to international protection accommodation service and to workplaces.

“We are delighted to now have a mobile vaccination unit in West Cork which will allow us to offer a more flexible service and improve accessibility for the people of the region.”

The HSE acknowledged and thanked the Scottish Ambulance Service for its assistance in establishing this model with the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, the West Cork vaccination centre has moved to a new location at Newtown, Bantry (P75 H304).

John O’Regan Vaccinator and and Sally Back Vaccinator Taking delivery of the first Covid-19 mobile vaccination unit this winter, are the Cork Kerry Community Health West Cork vaccination team. Photography By Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
John O’Regan Vaccinator and and Sally Back Vaccinator Taking delivery of the first Covid-19 mobile vaccination unit this winter, are the Cork Kerry Community Health West Cork vaccination team. Photography By Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228

The public can continue to make their appointments for Covid-19 boosters or initial vaccination at online  or by ringing HSELive on 1800 700 700.

“We’d like to sincerely thank the people of West Cork for their welcome and support for the vaccination team in all the locations we’ve operated out of. We strongly encourage them to continue to use this facility and make an appointment for their next Covid-19 vaccination as soon as it is due,” Ms Hayes said.

More in this section

Emergency call out rescues individual trapped by the tide in Cork Harbour Emergency call out rescues individual trapped by the tide in Cork Harbour
Emergency Services Stock Third man arrested in relation to fatal Kerry assault, released without charge
Parts of Cork city face water supply disruption on Wednesday after works rescheduled Parts of Cork city face water supply disruption on Wednesday after works rescheduled
<p>Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Fighting Words Cork at Graffiti Theatre last year with Activate youth theatre member Ben Sweeney, and actor and drama facilitator Shane Casey. Photo: Gerard McCarthy.</p>

Community Centres in Cork North Central set to benefit from funding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more