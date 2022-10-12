Cork students encouraged to join walk out over cost of living

UNIVERSITY College Cork Students’ Union (UCCSU) is being contacted daily by students struggling to afford food and said this is just one reason it is joining a national protest to highlight the challenges faced by students as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

UCCSU, along with other unions around the country, is encouraging students to stand up and walk out of their lectures at 11.11am tomorrow.

UCCSU communications and engagement officer Sinéad Roche spoke to The Echo about the changes that they will be advocating for with this protest.

University College Cork Student Union is taking part in a national student protest this week to highlight the struggles faced by students as a result of the current cost of living crisis.

“We want to see protection for renters, legislation to protect digs renters, rights to tenancies that are more than six months,” said Ms Roche. “We also want to see the reduction and freeze of rent prices to the 2017 levels.

“We want to see State investment in public-owned, purpose-built student accommodation. We’re seeing student accommodation complexes popping up, especially around Cork City. We want to see public-owned student accommodation.

“Currently, the student contribution charge is €3,000, and we want to see that abolished. In the budget this year, we were given a once-off student fee reduction of €1,000. I think it’s a misconception that people are having, that this is a permanent reduction, but this is just for one year. That does not remove the barrier of the high cost of college.”

Ms Roche said that “right now, students are struggling more than ever”.

“Last year, our food bank ran out of food and that was last year, this year has been worse.

"This year, we have food vouchers, and our welfare officer is seeing messages come in every day from students regarding the vouchers.”

UCC masters student Katie O’Byrne will be taking part in the protest.

“I will definitely be joining the walkout on Thursday,” said Ms O’Byrne.

“I am currently commuting from Tramore in Waterford every day because I can’t afford the rent prices to stay in Cork.”

Rental and housing prices are one of the primary reasons for the student walkout.

“The cost of the accommodation here means I would have to work part time to pay for it and I just can’t justify taking that time away from my studies,” she said. “The reason this is a national walkout, happening over a number of colleges, is because we want the Government to really hear how we are feeling. This is a reaction to the budget as well, that, again, students are being left out of the conversation and are struggling still.”

Ms Roche and other student union members hope to achieve long-term solutions to what they say are recurring problems for students.

“If you look back over the last few years, student struggles are getting worse and worse, and the stories are only getting more horrific,” she said.