Hundreds of Cork residents take case against landlord over claims he did not address behaviour of tenants 

HUNDREDS of residents of a Cork City suburb have taken a case against a landlord seeking compensation over claims he did not address alleged “criminal activity” and antisocial behaviour of his tenants over a period of years.

The Eagle Valley Residents’ Association have taken a case on behalf of 188 households in the Wilton estate over a raft of complaints against a landlord for not terminating the tenancy of the family.

Kevin O’Donovan, the landlord for the now-vacated property, told the Tenancies Tribunal that he faces being “personally exposed for several hundred thousands” of euro in compensation following a decision by the Residential Tenancies Board that he failed to ensure his tenants would not engage in antisocial behaviour.

Appealing RTB finding

He has appealed sections of the RTB finding, claiming he acted quickly to address residents’ concerns.

The hearing, which sat virtually today for preliminary evidence, heard there were “years” of alleged incidents in the estate, and that the landlord does not contest there was antisocial behaviour by the tenants.

Compensation awards at the RTB are capped at €20,000 and, if the association is successful in its legal action, it could secure a maximum seven-figure settlement.

It has been adjourned until the tribunal can decide whether it has jurisdiction and can allow each household to be compensated.

Barry Sheehan, for Eagle Valley Residents’ Association, said it would hear evidence from households “directly affected” by the alleged activity and those “not as directly affected”, with some residents having allegedly experienced “very significant issues for a number of years” with the former tenants.

Mr Sheehan said while some residents were “not directly affected” by the alleged “criminality”, it had the potential to diminish the value of their property.

He said residents contest the landlord’s stance that he “took all reasonable steps in seeking to enforce his tenants’ statutory duty”.

Earlier hearing

An adjudicator for the RTB found in favour of the Residents’ Association following a hearing in March, where allegations were made that the family renting the property was involved in serious incidents of criminal and antisocial behaviour.

In his appeal, Mr O’Donovan told the tribunal he received “defective legal advice” when responding to residents’ complaints but acted quickly in seeking to enforce his tenants’ legal duty under section 16(h) of the Residential Tenancies Act 2004, which states tenants are not to behave within the rental home, or in the vicinity of it, in a way that is anti-social. The tribunal heard Mr O’Donovan also secured an RTB order requiring the tenants to vacate at a hearing held in August.

Tribunal co-chair Roderick Maguire urged both sides to speak “off the record” and decide whether aspects of the case could be agreed or if the matter can be “settled without prejudice” as, once the tribunal rules, the decision would “remain on the internet forever”.

Following a break, Mr Sheehan said the landlord was “accepting there was antisocial behaviour, so that aspect of the case no longer needs to be formally proven before you”, but that the compensation claim remained.

Mr O’Donovan agreed, saying he received “full, comprehensive evidence” of the alleged criminal activity in November 2021 and that his subsequent actions were “very much dependent on receiving that information.”

The tribunal said it would issue a decision in the coming weeks on jurisdiction and whether to grant a request from Mr Sheehan for an in-person hearing.