Calls made for cultural centre with a place of worship for Hindu community in Cork

Calls have been made for a cultural centre with an integrated place of worship by the Hindu community living in Cork.

It comes after approximately 1,000 people attended a Durga Puja event at the GAA Club in Douglas last week organised by the Durga Puja Cork team and supported by the India Eire Cultural Association of Cork (IECA Cork).

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, commemorating the goddess Durga and what Hindus believe is her victory over the demon king Mahishasura.

Priests pray to the Gods at the annual Durga Puja Hindu festival that was held at the GAA Club in Douglas. Picture: David Creedon

Speaking to The Echo, Bishwamitra Thakur of the Durga Puja Cork team described the festival as “a cultural event more than a religious event” and said that the annual celebration is open to anyone to attend.

Mr Thakur said the Durga Puja Cork team held its inaugural Durga Puja event in Cork in 2017 and that the event had been going from strength to strength until a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

However, the festival made a welcome return this year with approximately 1,000 people attending the event held from 1-9pm on Sunday, October 2.

Rita Thapa, Natalie Santos and Joao Santos at the annual Durga Puja Hindu festival that was held at the GAA Club in Douglas. Picture: David Creedon

Ridhi Narang one of the attendees, said the event helps the Indian community in Cork stay connected to their roots.

“This Durga Puja organised by Durga Puja team, supported by IECA Cork is one of the best of many celebrations we have had.

“This helps us and our future generation to stay connected to our roots even miles away from home,” he said.

Also in attendance was Dr Kishore Doddakula who said he waits “all year round” to celebrate the “glorious event” with his friends from different communities in Cork.

Sisters Shreya and Megha Ghosh at the annual Durga Puja Hindu festival that was held at the GAA Club in Douglas. Picture: David Creedon

Rohini Roy, also a member of the Durga Puja Cork team, expressed her particular thanks to the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde for her attendance.

Ms Roy said those at the event spoke to the Lord Mayor about their “long-term dream of a cultural centre with a purpose-built temple in Cork”.

“We don’t have a place of worship in Cork. We have founded the organisation called IECA Cork and through that we’re trying to figure it out,” Mr Thakur explained.

“We made Cork our home. Most of the people are working professionals - doctors, nurses - who have been contributing a lot to the community.

“Also, I think we need to integrate with the people, not only from Cork but other nationalities, have that cultural exchange.

Sanika Vaidya, Sharvani Bhati, Smita Thakur and Sudha Ezhilalan at the annual Durga Puja Hindu festival that was held at the GAA Club in Douglas. Picture: David Creedon

“That kind of gives the diversity and one way is to have a place, a cultural centre where Indian cultural things can be exhibited there so people come, participate and that gives a good vibe to the community,” he continued.

Mr Thakur said he hoped the Durga Puja event could be held on a larger scale next year.

“We should make this event in a public place and encourage everyone to participate. We can have food stalls. It should be like a carnival,” he said.