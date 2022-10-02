Taoiseach visits centre for stroke survivors

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin paid a visit to Cork’s first dedicated facility for stroke survivors last week.

The centre opened last year but has already expanded beyond its original scope to meet the needs of stroke survivors and their families.

The supports provided at Cork Stroke Support Centre in Blackrock provide a lifeline for stroke survivors and their families, easing the transition from hospital to home.

The Taoiseach heard from staff and service users about the vast range of resources, including physiotherapy-led exercise, peer support, music, art, walking and counselling.

Since its opening in October 2021, the facility has expanded its service-user support, adapting to the needs of stroke survivors.

The centre recognised an unmet need and now offers an eight-week programme that provides an intensive support system for small groups of stroke survivors.

The programme provides a nurse, physiotherapist and exercise assistant to groups of eight who meet weekly at the centre to focus on physical exercise, social integration and peer support. This unique and new offering to stroke survivors has a significant and life-enhancing impact.

Mr Martin said: “After just 11 months, this dedicated centre, the first of its kind in Cork, is providing life-enhancing interventions for the people who are using its services.

“The success of this centre is a testament to the founders, staff and board who listen, learn and respond to the needs of stroke survivors. This centre is a wonderful example of how a person-centred collaborative approach can have life-altering outcomes.”

Chairperson of Cork Stroke Support (CSS) Dan Cronin said the success of the service to date, and recognition through the Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Award, ensures that the facility is well-known in the region.

“It is heartening to hear some of our service users describe the centre as a ‘home away from home’, because that is what we are creating here. A safe, secure, supported environment where they can gain the skills and confidence to live an active life in the community,” he said.