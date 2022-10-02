Cork shopping mall staff organise sleep-out fundraiser for Cork Simon

Staff at Mahon Point are getting ready to put in a different kind of shift this weekend, as they are taking part in a sleep-out in the shopping centre car park in aid of Cork Simon Community.

Cork Simon has been chosen as the charity of choice by Mahon Point’s Fundraising Committee and retailers, and staff are working hard to raise money to support those at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Cork.

“The shopping centre is now an integral part of the community… everything is available here, it’s like the old town centre. So we have a commitment and a responsibility towards the community, and the people that work in the centre and the shops, they also have a responsibility to give something back,”

said Adam Isherwood, Operations Manager at Mahon Point.

Mr Isherwood said that the work of Cork Simon particularly pulled at the “heartstrings” of staff and management in the shopping centre, when they heard about the “alarming” statistics of homelessness particularly amongst young people and children.

Staff at Mahon Point have organised a number of different fundraising events, including a sponsored walk by Specsavers, a current Style Squad event, JD Sports participating in the Cork City 10 Miler, and bucket collections around the mall at weekends.

The major event in Mahon Point’s fundraising campaign is a Sleep Out for Simon this Sunday (2 October), where around 40 staff members will be braving the October cold and sleeping outside in the covered car park from 9pm.

Mahon Point staff will be suffering for just one night, to help those who unfortunately have to sleep rough more often, said Mr Isherwood.

The shopping centre has raised near to €5,000 for Cork Simon, and is hoping that Sunday’s sleep out will provide a further boost to the final donation figure.

Mr Isherwood said that all money raised from various fundraising events will go straight to Cork Simon.

“100% of the funds raised are going to the charity. We didn't set up any GoFundMe or any of those other pages because there's a percentage taken out. Any cash donations given to each shop will be lodged directly into the Cork Simon account,” he said, adding that donations can also be made online directly to Cork Simon through their donation page.

Donations in support of the Sleep Out can be made online using the reference MAHON POINT SLEEP OUT in the comments.