UCC and Cork City extend partnership

UCC has announced an extension of its partnership with Cork City FC which allows players access to the university’s sporting facilities.

More than 20 student athletes have benefited from UCC and Cork City’s decade-long partnership which is now set to continue for another five years.

The initiative ensures players from both the men’s and women’s teams are afforded equal opportunity to further their footballing careers while studying at the university.

The deal will see UCC retain its position as Official Academic Partner to Cork City. UCC’s logo will also appear on the players’ home and away kits until at least 2027 UCC and Cork City FC will work together as part of the initiative to develop a research proposal in relation to the governance of football. They are also working towards the development of UCC’s Degree in Sports Studies, Nutrition and other relevant sport and health-related academic matters.

Shaunagh McCarthy is currently playing for Cork City FC’s senior team as she studies for a Masters in Management and Marketing at UCC.

“It’s really important to have the connection between UCC and Cork City, even for benefits such as using the facilities here,” she said. “As a player, having the Mardyke Arena is a huge factor, having the gym to use, the pool for recovery and facilities like that. Then as a student, coming here to study at this recognised university, it is an honour to study and play here.”

Kelly Leahy, who plays for Cork City FC’s Under 19s team, is set to begin studying for a Degree in Commerce in UCC.

“I’m buzzing to get started, it’s such a huge honour to get the scholarship, to play for City and come to UCC. It’s great for my development,” she said.

Welcoming the extension of the partnership, UCC President Prof John O’Halloran said: “At UCC we pride ourselves on developing our graduates in a holistic sense, beyond their academic endeavours.” Cork City FC Chairman Declan Carey also heaped praise on the partnership.

“Everyone at the club is delighted to be continuing our partnership with UCC,” he said.

“The formal addition of the women’s team to the partnership is another very positive step and one we are very pleased to be taking.”