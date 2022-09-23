Competing demands on state purse strings for Budget 2023

Thousands took to the streets in Cork last weekend to demand supports from the government, amid the spiralling cost of living.
It is expected that a reduction in the cost of childcare is coming too, as government leaders have promised that childcare will be a major focus of Budget 2023.
Health has been one of the core focuses of budget spending in recent years, as the Government’s biggest budget ever in 2021 spent €8.5bn on tackling the pandemic, and a further €3.8bn invested in supporting existing services went in particular towards the Department of Health.
While the cost of living is the number one concern this Budget Day, the housing crisis still looms large in many people’s minds.
Minister for Education Norma Foley is seeking more money for teachers and special needs assistants in the upcoming budget, to further reduce pupil-teacher ratios.
Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe has indicated that a special 9% Vat rate for the hospitality sector, reduced during the pandemic, may be coming to an end next year when taking into account reported price gouging by hoteliers in recent months.
The government has a legal obligation to increase taxes on diesel, petrol, peat, kerosene and natural gas in the budget, although there have been calls to delay carbon tax increases in light of rising fuel costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It has already been announced that a new national minimum wage of €11.30 per hour will be introduced from January 2023, a rise of 80c.
There are indications that next week’s budget announcements may include once-off double payments for welfare recipients before the end of the year including those receiving child benefit, working family payments, the state pension, jobseeker’s allowance, carer’s allowance and disability payments.