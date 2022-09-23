Cork rower Paul starring in quirky dairy council ads

This week, the National Dairy Council (NDC) is launching the next phase of ‘From the Ground Up’.

The campaign highlights the work and commitment required of top athletes and dairy farmers.

The ads showcase Cork world-class rower Paul O’Donovan, who won gold at the European Championships, and Vikki Wall, award-winning Meath GAA footballer, together with NDC farm ambassador, Tom Power.

Paul O’Donovan said: “I am proud to be part of this new NDC ad campaign.

“As a farmer’s son, I grew up with Irish dairy and know the benefits it has in supporting a healthy balanced diet.

“As an athlete, I know the immense hard work, dedication, and commitment that it takes to be on top of your game and to win the medals. For farmers, it takes the same level of commitment to produce world-class dairy 365 days a year in all conditions. That’s a real vocation.”

Zoë Kavanagh, CEO NDC, said: “This campaign celebrates Irish dairy farmers as producers of nutritious products which are enjoyed on and off the field of play.

“The commitment and dedication of our sports stars and dairy farmers have many parallels, ultimately leading to great outcomes.”

Paul and Vikki were interviewed by Irish dairy farmer and TikTok’er, John Halton, in a light-hearted series, Athletes in Tractors Getting Milk.

The quirky series was inspired by the US series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, hosted by Jerry Seinfeld.