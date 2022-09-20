BusConnects Cork plans: Groups express ‘a lot of anger’ at meeting 

CONCERNS around loss of on-street parking and the impact on a popular Douglas woods were raised by city residents ahead of a community forum yesterday on the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) proposals to develop 12 sustainable transport corridors.
As part of the public consultation process, five community forums are taking place this month, the latest of which was at Nemo Rangers GAA Club on the South Douglas Road yesterday evening focusing on the proposed Togher to city, Airport Road to city and Kinsale Road to Douglas — routes G, H and K.