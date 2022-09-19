IndieCork set for a special finale

IndieCork has announced its closing film by director Ciara Nic Chormaic as the festival celebrates its 10th birthday this year.

The closing film Aisling Trí Néallaibh: Clouded Reveries, an intimate exploration of acclaimed writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s world and creative process, follows a week-long jam-packed programme which runs from October 2 to October 9.

Ní Ghríofa, who was resident in Cork city for many years, was catapulted into the international literary spotlight in 2020 with the publication of her debut novel A Ghost in the Throat.

Lauded by the critics from The New York Times to The Guardian, it went on to win the Irish Book of the Year.

Aisling Trí Néallaibh: Clouded Reveries is a film about memories, motherhood and the mysterious nature of creativity. Captured through intimate performances of her own work and in-depth interviews, the film reveals Ní Ghríofa’s creative impulses and journeys with her to the heart of her inspiration, her home place in Clare.

Read More Cork pubs are struggling to stay open, says VFI

Festival co-director Mick Hannigan said: “We’re delighted to close out the festival with this wonderful documentary of a poet so associated with Cork, Doireann Ní Ghríofa.

“It promises to be a very special evening, with Doireann and director Ciara Nic Chormaic present to discuss the film.”

Aisling Trí Néallaibh: Clouded Reveries is one of many highlights of IndieCork 2022, which will see a diverse programme of international, Irish and local filmmaking.

Vicky, a powerful documentary about the heroic work of health campaigner Vicky Phelan, was recently announced as the opening film at The Gate Cinema on October 2.

Tickets will be on sale from The Gate Cinema at www.gatecinemas.com and full programme details will be available from September 23 online.