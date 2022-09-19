Pets savaged in 'worrying' attacks across Cork city

A NUMBER of animal owners have been left disturbed after finding their pets savaged in brutal attacks across the city.

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan said he received complaints from a woman whose dog was attacked while out walking. The attack -he explained- wasn’t being discouraged, leading him to believe that the owner was responsible.

“Of course, some breeds are more dangerous than others”, Mr O’Sullivan said, “but owners need to take control of their pets. If they are out walking the dog needs to be on a leash. This woman who contacted me saying that her dog was attacked said that the owner showed no signs of discouraging the behaviour which is worrying.”

Workers’ Party Cork City North-East councillor, Ted Tynan said he has received complaints of dogs seriously harming smaller animals causing injuries that in some cases prove fatal. One such report detailed an elderly woman whose cat was killed after she left her door open while out.

Mr Tynan said it’s terrifying that people are not even able to protect their pets in their own homes.

Speaking about the incident with the elderly woman he said: “I was told that the hallways were covered in blood after two dogs attacked the animal. A neighbour intervened but by that stage, it was too late. All she could do was wrap him up in a blanket. The perpetrators verbally abused her as she took the cat away. She was told that she should go back to where she came from. The elderly owner had the cat for years and it was horrific that it had to experience such a bitter end.”

The politician said he was equally concerned for the owner.

“It’s frightening that this could happen to an elderly person who was just minding their own business.” He stressed that the dogs carrying out the attacks are also victims.

“ The reality is that this isn’t the dog’s fault but the fault of the owners.”