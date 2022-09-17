Cork-based Babyboo brand cleans up at product awards

THE winners of the ninth annual National Product Awards (NPPAs) have been revealed.

The ceremony was hosted by Ireland’s specialist parenting publisher and content agency, Zahra.

2022 marks the biggest year of the awards to date, with over 200 products entered by brands across Ireland and overseas.

This year’s awards saw 3,073 parents and a panel of 15 industry experts evaluate products across 57 categories.

The category for the best reusable/sustainable product was won by Cork-based business BabyBoo for their DribbleBoo Bandana Bib.

The children’s clothing brand BabyBoo.ie was set-up by Vicki O’Callaghan and Michelle O’Riordan, following inspiration from their own parenting journeys.

'DROOL BUSTER'

The drool-busting ‘DribbleBoo’ was the company’s first product to launch when they started out 8-years ago. Other categories included: best sleepwear product, best baby food range, and best car seat.

Megan Cassidy Commercial Director at Zahra said: “Given the current climate, parents’ purchasing decisions are more important and more rigorously researched than ever. We know from our research how important awards are to parents trying to discern the very best product for their baby, and that’s why we’re so proud to host the only independently-verified parenting product awards in the country. We’ve got three layers of credibility built into these awards; our research partner Kantar, our panel of experts, and of course – the parents themselves.”

Ailis Hickey, Research Director at Kantar, added: “Put simply, these awards are all about connecting parents with the best products on the market. This year was our biggest year yet, with over 3,000 parents evaluating over 200 products/services.

“Because the awards are independently tested, with no brand sponsorship or linkage, brands can be assured that every product that enters is on a level playing field – and when parents see the NPPA award label in-store, on a pack, or in the media they know the product comes highly endorsed by those they trust the most, other parents.”

To find out more info on the NPPAs and to see a full list of winners, visit: www.nppa.ie.