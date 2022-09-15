More than 100 admitted patients in Cork waiting for beds today

More than 100 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 80 admitted patients are waiting for beds in the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital, a further 26 patients are waiting for beds at the ED at the Mercy University Hospital and nine admitted patients are waiting for beds in wards at Bantry General Hospital.

Overall, 115 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork, accounting for around a fifth of the total number of patients waiting for beds nationally today.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch figures show that 516 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning around the country; 439 of these patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 77 are in wards.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds.

It is followed by University Hospital Galway where 57 patients are waiting and University Hospital Limerick where 45 admitted patients are waiting for beds.

Yesterday, the INMO voiced concern over high levels of overcrowding and called for “meaningful and targeted interventions to prevent another predictable winter”.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The Minister for Health must publish a fully funded winter plan to coincide with the publication of Budget 2023. We cannot wait for this situation to get worse until we see meaningful and targeted interventions.

“Next Monday’s meeting of the Emergency Department Taskforce is extremely important. Practical solutions and measures that arise from this meeting must be implemented immediately in order to prevent this entirely predictable surge.

“Over the coming months, we cannot see any obstruction when it comes to recruitment and retention measures. Nursing and midwifery vacancies need to be filled so that patients get the care they need.

“Unless action is taken now to stem the worst of overcrowding, we will be sleepwalking into another winter of crisis for our members and their patients.”