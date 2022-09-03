Northside youth club opens doors to young people from Ukraine

“Children are children and it’s great that we — alongside other agencies like Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), Cork City Council, the HSE, Gardaí, etc — can offer assistance and opportunities to the young people coming from a position of displacement and upheaval.”
Part of its remit under Government funding involves ‘responding to emerging needs’ — and providing avenues for Ukrainian young people to develop and prosper comes under that heading.
“This is something we have done with children in temporary homeless accommodation also, as we feel that all children and young people should get a chance, but especially those in difficult situations,” said Jamie.