18 Cork students to compete in prestigious Worldskills Ireland competition

EIGHTEEN Cork students will participate in Ireland’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships, and careers event, Worldskills Ireland, at the RDS, Dublin, from September 13 to 15.

The 18 will be competing against 180 others from across the country in a range of skills-based trades, including automation, robotics, construction skills, and culinary arts. 15,000 visitors will be watching.

Worldskills Ireland 2022 promotes skills, apprenticeship careers, and opportunities for young people. The event allows students, parents, teachers, and guidance counsellors to navigate the options available following secondary education.

Ray English, WorldSkills Ireland chair/technical delegate, said: “Our competitions equip apprentices and learners with the lifelong, world-class skills that will drive up training standards to the highest level to help boost Ireland’s productivity and competitiveness.”

The 18 Cork apprentices are Dion O’Sullivan, Padraig Leahy, Alan Horgan, Adam Laffan, Jamie Fenton, Dean Brennan, Buvana Ganesh, Luke Woodside, Jordan Daly, Michael Daly, Ciaran Nugent, Kieran Edwards, Luke McCormack, Sean Browne, Finn O’Loingsigh, Matthew Holmes, Aaron Cremin, and Ronan Sheehan.

Alongside the competitions, there will be demonstrations, try-out areas, inspiring talks from industry experts, an opportunity to meet employers who are ready to recruit, and the chance to view innovative digital tech skills that are the backbone of the jobs of the future.

Worldskills Ireland is supported by partners from industry and education, including The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, The Higher Education Authority, SOLAS and NAO. The aim is to inspire young people to consider apprenticeships.