Ground-breaking project to enable families to grow food from their native countries in city 

The International Garden was initially designed to create a safe space for migrants including newly arrived Ukrainian families in Cork. 
Placing cardboard on the ground as part of the 'No Dig' method as members and volunteers of the Cork Migrant Centre constructed their 'International Garden' on the grounds of the Ardfoyle Convent in Ballintemple in recent months. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sarah Horgan

A ground-breaking project is enabling families in direct provision to grow food from their native countries in a green space shared with the whole community.

The International Garden is set to be launched at Ardfoyle Convent, Ballintemple on Tuesday at 10.30am. 

It was initially designed to create a safe space for migrants including newly arrived Ukrainian families in Cork. 

The Nano Nagle Place initiative was created in conjunction with Cork Migrant Centre and allows families to grow food from their native countries while making friendships in the community. 

What started off as a pilot project with just seven migrant families will now be rolled out across a number of other locations close to direct provision centres.

People of all ages are invited to participate in the horticultural activities.

The project has a sharp focus on promoting learning among children that aligns with their family’s traditional culture and values.

The garden was set up earlier this year and has seen families enjoy up to three harvesting sessions of various food products.

Participants involved in the project also develop expertise on growing, cooking and their cultural identities.

A number of corporate organisations and groups have offered support to the project including SHEP, Ardfoyle College of Horticulture, Johnson Controls Cork, Remitly Cork, Green Spaces for Health, Cork City Council Social Inclusion office and UCC. Apple International Cork is also affiliated with the project.

