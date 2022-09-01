Cork Business Association seeking entries for Building Awards

Cork Business Association (CBA) are putting out the call for entries to its Cork Better Building Awards, which showcase the best looking buildings in Cork, whether they be newly developed or lovingly maintained.

Nominations will span the entire city of Cork from Ballincollig to Blarney, and Glanmire to Douglas, and all nominees can look forward to having their achievements and their brand promoted to a wide audience.

For 2022, the awards will recognise the amount of expansion and planning that has taken place with a New Developments category. The judging panel will also focus on maintenance and good housekeeping, such as cleaning, painting, planting and simple enhancements that make the very best of a building.

Speaking at the launch, CBA President Kevin Herlihy said that there is a huge pride in Cork for sense of place, and that the awards “celebrate the effort that goes into presenting, maintaining and preserving the city’s many and varied structures.”

“Cork’s urban form continues to evolve with a number of transformative building projects underway. As well as these new and innovative projects, the Cork Better Building Awards encourage business owners to continuously improve and maintain their facades, as this contributes greatly to the overall look and feel of the city,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty added that it is “incredibly important” to acknowledge the role of the property owners who keep the city’s buildings to a high standard, and that it is “encouraging to see occupancy levels increase again this year”.

Kevin Herlihy, President of the Cork Business Association (CBA) at launch of the Cork Better Building Awards 2022 in association with Cork City Council. Also included is Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed

This year the awards are sponsored by Clarendon Properties, who are responsible for transformational developments in major cities around the world, including landmark buildings in Cork such as Horgan’s Quay, The Savoy and Courthouse Chambers.

Ronan Downing, Development Director of Clarendon Properties said that the awards “celebrate and applaud the hard work that goes into presenting buildings both large and small at their very best”.

“Clarendon Properties recognise the value of good building design, respectful building practices and proactive property maintenance. Here in Cork, we are fortunate that there are many notable examples of these principles in action,” he said.

Entries are open to all buildings in the greater Cork area, and to all previous winners should they wish to enter again. Nominations can be submitted by companies, organisations and by individuals, who believe a building reflects well on the city scape.

The categories for the awards are Retail, Heritage and Conservation, Café/Restaurant, Pub Front, Commercial Business Frontage, Tourism, Arts and Accommodation, New Development and Judges Choice.

Nominations should be submitted via the CBA website cbaawards.ie/betterbuildings and should include an image(s) of the building along with any other supporting material. The closing date for entries is Friday September 23rd. There is no entry fee.

The illustrious panel of judges will independently assess all the entries before announcing the winners on November 11th, at an Awards luncheon in The Metropole Hotel.