Culture Night set to return across Cork next month

A VISIT to Da Buttera, a celebration of the music of Rory Gallagher, Microdisney, and the Sultans of Ping FC, and a reading by Cónal Creedon are among the many highlights planned for this year’s Culture Night Cork City.

Culture Night takes place this year on September 23, and Cork is promised an array of events which will be unveiled in online listings and printed fliers around the city over the next weeks.

Lord Mayor of Cork, councillor Deirdre Forde said a special night is planned for the city. “Culture in all its genres lifts our spirits, so I’m absolutely delighted to see how inclusive, and how suitable for all ages, our Culture night will be,” Ms Forde said.

“It’s family-friendly and entirely free, so be prepared to enjoy yourself.”

Culture Night will see Cork’s own Circus Factory open their doors for the first time to give visitors a view into how they get creative, and they will also perform throughout the city in locations like the Coal Quay.

The Butter Exchange Band, known throughout the city as Da Buttera, traces its roots to pre-Famine times, and members are inviting people to their rehearsal space on Dominick Street to learn more about this historic band.

Not to be missed, Waterstones will host book readings by Cónal Creedon, author of Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, awarded this year’s One City One Book, and by Cobh crime writer Michelle Dunne.

No Culture Night would be complete without a visit to the English Market After Dark, with traditional music accompanying a stall crawl.

Douglas Library will celebrate the legacies of Rory Gallagher, Taste, Microdisney, and the Sultans of Ping FC.

The Rebel City Distillery, located in the old Ford Factory, will open its doors and share how it makes its Mhaarani Gin and Rebel City Absinthe.

Cork Printmakers will screen a film installation with live music, and Cork City Gaol will feature a performance by the Cork Light Orchestra.

UCC’s JP Quinn will read from his book Bees at UCC and also offer campus tours.

MTU Cork School of Music will host building tours and performances by many of its students.

The Opera House, Everyman, Crawford Gallery and Nano Nagle Place will be among the venues offering family-friendly events.