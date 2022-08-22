Cork hotel where Michael Collins spent his last night unveils new portrait in his honour

Cork's Imperial Hotel has today marked the centenary of the death of Michael Collins with the unveiling of a new portrait in his honour.

The historic hotel on South Mall was where the Irish Revolutionary leader spent his last two nights prior to his assassination at Béal na Bláth in West Cork on August 22, 1922.

The newly commissioned portrait by artist Mick O’Dea is now proudly on display in the hotel’s resplendent lobby.

It was unveiled by Allen and John Flynn of the Flynn Hotel Collection, owners of the Imperial Hotel, together with representatives of the Collins family, grandniece Fidelma Collins and grandnephew Aidan O’Sullivan.

Photo: Joleen Cronin

The unveiling of the portrait forms part of an extensive commemorative programme of events taking place in the hotel today and yesterday and was attended by members of the public and the Collins family.

Collins, an iconic figure in Irish history and one of Cork’s most famous sons, was a regular guest at the Imperial Hotel, which had been used as a military headquarters at the time.

The Imperial Hotel hosted relatives of Michael Collins overnight last night as guests of the hotel and facilitated a private family breakfast for the group this morning.

Hotel welcomed Audrey Dalton

Marking another historic connection, the hotel also welcomed Audrey Dalton for dinner on Saturday.

Audrey, aged 88, is the daughter of Major General Emmet Dalton, who was with Collins when he died and also got married at the Imperial Hotel in October 1922.

She travelled from America to be present at the 100-year anniversary of Collins’ death and is herself well known having starred in Hollywood movies in the 1950s/ 60’s.

Michael Collins, a native of West Cork, departed the Imperial Hotel at 6.15am on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, via Pembroke Street where the main entrance was at that time.

Travelling with Emmet Dalton in a yellow Leyland Thomas Straight Eight touring car, along with a small military convoy, they headed to Macroom, Crookstown, Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Three generations of Michael Collins family relations Michelle Hurley, Coleman Collins, Nora Owen, Catherine O’Mahony, Christine Collins, Emma Hurley-Daniels, Fidelma Collins, Emilie, Charlie and Mollie Hurley-Daniels pictured at the Michael Collins centenary commemoration at Cork’s Imperial Hotel. Photo: Joleen Cronin

The convoy was ambushed by anti-treaty forces at Béal na mBláth just before sunset, at 7.30pm where Collins was fatally wounded.

He was initially transferred to the armoured car and then the touring car for the sombre return journey.

Collins’ body was brought back to the Imperial Hotel where he was examined by a military doctor and formally pronounced dead, at the age of just 31.

Other commemorative tributes

As part of the commemorative tributes to the so-called ‘Big Fellow’, room number 115, where Collins stayed, has undergone a significant renovation and will henceforth been known as the ‘Michael Collins Suite’.

The suite, which features a bust of Collins on the writing desk, was left vacant with a rope and floral tribute today as a mark of respect.

Documentary screenings introduced by historian, Bartle Darcy yesterday in addition to a booked-out talk this evening given in partnership with Cork City Library by Pól O’Murchú, who is a grandnephew of Michael Collins, also form part of the hotel’s commemorative programme.

Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show was also broadcast from the hotel this morning to mark the occasion.

“In its 206-year history the hotel has welcomed famous and historic figures, but the Michael Collins connection is especially strong as he was a repeat guest and tragically spent his last night in room 115,” Allen Flynn, one of the co-owners of the Imperial Hotel, commented on the centenary.

Mr Flynn said it was a “deep honour” for the hotel to pay tribute to Collins with the newly commissioned portrait and by transforming the room where he stayed into the Michael Collins Suite.