New commuter bus between Cobh, Carrigtwohill and Little Island 

A new commuter bus route is starting this week, which will run between Cobh, Carrigtwohill and Little Island.

Cobh Connect, a privately run bus service that currently links Cobh and Cork City with frequent daily and late-night buses, has announced that it will be providing a new route for commuters commencing on Wednesday 24 August.

Cobh Connect say they are "delighted to introduce" Route 211, which will travel between Cobh, and industrial sites in Carrigtwohill and Little Island.

The service will offer three morning buses from Cobh between 7:10am and 8:10am, and another departing Cobh at 12:10 in the afternoon.

The route travels through Carrigtwohill, stopping at Carrigtwohill IDA and heading through several stops in Carrigtwohill town centre, then on towards Little Island, with stops including Eastgate Retail Park, Cork Plastics, Wallingstown Industrial Area, Little Island Industrial Estate and Hoffman Park Industrial Estate.

The first return service in the opposite direction, from Little Island, to Carrigtwohill, and then Cobh, leaves Little Island at 13:05, with three evening bus services between 16:05 and 18:05.