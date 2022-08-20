Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 16:00

New commuter bus between Cobh, Carrigtwohill and Little Island 

Cobh Connect say they are "delighted to introduce" Route 211
New commuter bus between Cobh, Carrigtwohill and Little Island 

Cobh Connect, a privately run bus service that currently links Cobh and Cork City with frequent daily and late night buses, has announced that it will be providing a new route for commuters commencing on Wednesday.

Ellen O'Regan

A new commuter bus route is starting this week, which will run between Cobh, Carrigtwohill and Little Island. 

Cobh Connect, a privately run bus service that currently links Cobh and Cork City with frequent daily and late-night buses, has announced that it will be providing a new route for commuters commencing on Wednesday 24 August. 

Cobh Connect say they are "delighted to introduce" Route 211, which will travel between Cobh, and industrial sites in Carrigtwohill and Little Island. 

The service will offer three morning buses from Cobh between 7:10am and 8:10am, and another departing Cobh at 12:10 in the afternoon. 

The route travels through Carrigtwohill, stopping at Carrigtwohill IDA and heading through several stops in Carrigtwohill town centre, then on towards Little Island, with stops including Eastgate Retail Park, Cork Plastics, Wallingstown Industrial Area, Little Island Industrial Estate and Hoffman Park Industrial Estate. 

The first return service in the opposite direction, from Little Island, to Carrigtwohill, and then Cobh, leaves Little Island at 13:05, with three evening bus services between 16:05 and 18:05. 

Read More

Permanent traffic flow changes to come into effect in Cork city this month

More in this section

Charity concert series at West Cork recording studio concludes this weekend Charity concert series at West Cork recording studio concludes this weekend
Cork on a Fork day four: What's on today?  Cork on a Fork day four: What's on today? 
Architect designing a commercial building Green Party request oral hearing into SHD on lands at Kilbarry
cork public transport#transportcork transport
Business with longest unbroken presence at Cork city's English Market to close

Business with longest unbroken presence at Cork city's English Market to close

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more