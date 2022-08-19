Cork woman to be repatriated to Ireland following tragic death while hiking in Scotland 

Following her tragic death while hiking in the Scottish Highlands last week, a Cork mother of two will be repatriated and buried in Ireland.

Laura Marcelin, a 44 year old healthcare worker, was born in Edinburgh but lived with her husband and two children in Kilworth in Cork, where she worked in a nursing home.

Last Saturday, while completing a charity hike “The Great Wilderness Challenge” in Scotland, Ms Marcelin collapsed and passed away at Inervan, along the 13 mile circular walk.

Medical teams, paramedics, Dundonnell mountain rescue, the HM coastguard, and PDG helicopters attended the scene to evacuate over 200 people who were still out on the routes after the tragic incident, as the road into Poolewe was closed by the police.

A Gofundme page was set up to pay the costs of Ms Marcelin’s repatriation, funeral and burial in Ireland, which has raised almost €25,000 in three days.

The Irish Examiner reports that Ms Marcelin’s autopsy was completed on Thursday, a funeral and cremation is expected to be held in Scotland, and following that, her remains will be brought back for her funeral and burial in Ireland.

Tributes have been paid by friends and family following Ms Marcelin’s tragic and untimely death. Friends said “her heart was in both countries” of Ireland and Scotland.

The BBC reports that Ms Marcelin loved hill walking and always carried a flag to celebrate both Ireland and Scotland on her trips.

"She loved the hills and walking and we are comforted by the fact she died while enjoying a beautiful walk in stunning surroundings in her home country. Her children were the most important thing in her world. Laura was loved and respected by all who knew her,” said friends in a tribute.

Others sharing their condolences online said Ms Marcelin was a “beautiful soul” and “always worked so hard for her family”.

Her local community group, Curraghagalla Community Group, has postponed an upcoming barbeque out of respect to Ms Marcelin’s family.

The organising committee for the Great Wilderness Challenge offered their condolences to family and friends of Ms Marcelin.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad and difficult time. Words cannot express our collective sadness on a day which had started with such happiness and goodwill,” they said.

To make a donation to Laura Marcelin’s repatriation and funeral fund, visit the Gofundme page.