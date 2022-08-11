Cork hosts leg of naked bike ride to raise awareness of dangers endured by cyclists on the road

THE Irish leg of the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) is set to take place in Cork city centre on August 27.

This fun but meaningful protest highlighting the dangers cyclists endure on the road was founded in 2002 when six cyclists were killed on the roads in Zaragoza, Spain. A flurry of the usual road safety ads were aired on TV but were primarily aimed at keeping car drivers safe. This prompted a group of people to do a naked bike ride to attract media attention and while locals were accustomed to nudity on beaches, a group of naked bike riders in shopping areas caused people to take note.

In Ireland, the first ride was in 2009, and in 2010 participants met at midnight to get their bodies painted for a morning ride to coincide with the Cork Cycling Arts Festival. With so many body-positive people gathering in Cork in 2022 for the bike ride, the organisers of other naked or clothing-optional events have coincided their activities around the same weekend.

The Irish Naturist Association is holding Cork’s first-ever clothing-optional table quiz. It is taking place in a city centre venue on the evening before the naked bike ride, at 8pm on Friday, August 26 as a fundraiser in aid of reopening Camden Palace Hotel, the acclaimed community arts centre.

Also raising funds for the reopening is the latest offering by the 1000 Bodies team, who are arranging an early morning art nude photo installation starting at 7.30am on Saturday, August 27. Entry is by donation, and people are still welcome to book their place by emailing OneThousandBodies@gmail.com.

As always, Bodypainting Cork is mounting a huge body painting jam to adorn the bodies of the naked cyclists who wish to go all colourful before they cycle through the city streets. People can register by emailing BodyPaintRegister@gmail.com.

Full nudity is not necessary on the naked bike ride, and many opt to be painted, or to wear minimal covering. People are still invited to join the ride by sending an email to NakedBikeCork@gmail.com.