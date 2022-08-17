'People power pressure': New provider found for Farranree preschool 

A NEW service provider has been secured to operate a preschool service at the former Stepping Stones preschool in Farranree.

The news comes after parents of children in the preschool were issued with a letter last month informing them that the school would not be reopening in August, citing funding issues and difficulties in maintaining a board of management as the reasons behind the decision.

A tender document inviting submissions of business plans from interested parties to operate a preschool service from 98A Knockpogue Avenue was published late last month.

Cork City Childcare, a committee which supports the development of childcare in Cork, had sought expressions of interest to provide a sessional preschool offering the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme, and it has now confirmed that a new service provider has been secured.

A statement from the successful applicant, Childhood Matters, said: “Childhood Matters is delighted to announce our application to operate the former Stepping Stones childcare facility in Farranree was successful.

“We will work hard to re-establish this vital community service in the coming weeks, and hope to re-open the doors in mid-September."

A protest against the decision to close the premises was held outside the school and was attended by parents, staff members and politicians last month.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould and his party colleagues for the city’s northwest ward, Kenneth Collins and Mick Nugent, welcomed the news that a new contractor has been appointed.

“This is absolutely brilliant news and a credit to the existing staff and parents who have made the pre-school such an asset to the community.

“We saw how much it meant to people when we held a protest outside that was attended by past pupils, prospective parents and existing families,” Mr Gould said.

“I want to send my thanks to all of the parents, staff, Cork City Council and Cork City Childcare Committee who pulled together to get this over the line."

Councillor Kenneth Collins described the update as “a clear win for community” and councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the news.

“I think the parents and staff can be very happy now in the knowledge that we haven’t just saved Stepping Stones for the existing children but for future children who will grow and thrive in the preschool,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor in the ward, Tony Fitzgerald said he welcomed “the interaction of the various State agencies and voluntary bodies to make sure that the children have a facility”.

“Cork is a very connected city and this has come to the fore because of that.

“Hopefully, the children will continue to be very happy in the facility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry welcomed that a new service provider has been secured but said that there are “important questions that still remain unanswered”.

“One: Will there be places for all the children who went there last year and those who planned to go this year?

“Two: Will all the staff be rehired and given their jobs back?

“Progress is being made and this is a credit to the community and the people power pressure that has been applied.

“But this is not a proper victory until the children and the staff are back in that door,” he said.

Childhood Matters said that interested parents can now enrol their children.

“If you are interested in enrolling your child with us, please contact 021 435 7730.

“If you are interested in working with us, please send your CV to hr@childhood-matters.ie by August 19 at 12pm.”