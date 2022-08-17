'People power pressure': New provider found for Farranree preschool 

The news comes after parents of children in the preschool were issued with a letter last month informing them that the school would not be reopening in August, citing funding issues and difficulties in maintaining a board of management as the reasons behind the decision.
A tender document inviting submissions of business plans from interested parties to operate a preschool service from 98A Knockpogue Avenue was published late last month.
Cork City Childcare, a committee which supports the development of childcare in Cork, had sought expressions of interest to provide a sessional preschool offering the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme, and it has now confirmed that a new service provider has been secured.
A statement from the successful applicant, Childhood Matters, said: “Childhood Matters is delighted to announce our application to operate the former Stepping Stones childcare facility in Farranree was successful.
“We will work hard to re-establish this vital community service in the coming weeks, and hope to re-open the doors in mid-September."