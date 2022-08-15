Almost half a million in funding for rural Cork community projects 

Almost half a million euro has been announced to fund ten community projects in Cork, from sports facilities to public toilets.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced almost €7.4 million in funding on Monday to support 175 community projects nationwide.

The funding is part of the CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) programme, which supports small infrastructural projects in rural areas.

Ten Cork projects have received a total of €472,440 in the funding announcement – each receiving grants of between €38,700 and €50,000.

Millstreet Men’s Shed has received €38,700 to renovate Millstreet Old Fire Station, to facilitate the Men’s Shed, while in Dunmanway €50,000 has been granted to re-roof the community sports hall to make it safe and weatherproof.

Glengarriff Tourism and Development Association have been granted €50,000 to install a multi-use games area with basketball and soccer facilities, and the Schull and Mizen Head Tennis Club has received €50,000 to upgrade its existing multi-use games area.

€50,000 apiece has been awarded to Freemount Community Development Association and Banteer Community Sportsfield for different upgrades - including new seating and biodiversity areas in both, upgrades to the Freemount playground, and new car and bike parking facilities in Banteer.

Meelin Amenity Projects C.L.G and Kanturk Community Astroturf CLG have received €50,000 each for works involving Astroturf pitches.

In Ballingeary €46,440 has been awarded for the renovation of public toilets, while the community in Liscarroll will benefit from €44,100 to build a hurling wall at the local national school, Liscarroll NS.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister Humphreys said the funding “will benefit people of all ages in our rural communities”, adding that she hopes to make an announcement about providing further funding for more CLÁR projects in the near future.

“I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family,” she said.

Cork Senator Tim Lombard welcomed the announcement, in particular the €143,200 in funding to support three community projects in West Cork.

“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before, which is extremely positive,” he said.

“Fine Gael is working to create stronger safer communities and in Government we are prioritising programmes like the CLÁR Programme to achieve this... Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and ‘Our Rural Future’ is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in Cork,” he added.