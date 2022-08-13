Cork dairy announces €6m bonus fund to promote sustainability 

West Cork-based dairy and ingredients producer, Carbery Group, has launched a new phase in its farm sustainability programme, offering a total €6m annual bonus fund for suppliers who meet four sustainability criteria under the FutureProof initiative.

As part of FutureProof, in 2023, Carbery suppliers will receive 1c per litre bonus in exchange for the implementation of milk recording, meeting certain EBI (Economic Breeding Index) thresholds, commitment to an ASSAP (water quality) assessment and using protected urea.

To assist farmers in preparing for the full roll out of the scheme next year, in 2022 Carbery will be paying a 0.5cpl bonus to every farmer who signs up. In opting in for FutureProof in 2022, farmers will commit to a sustainability pledge, and agree to undergo an ASSAP assessment for water quality.

"We have a long record of pioneering sustainable approaches and promoting sustainability on our farms," Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery said. “The FutureProof bonus will ensure Carbery farmers take their sustainability approach to the next level.

"We have chosen to focus on four very specific, measurable areas, which we believe will have the most impact, in terms of reducing environmental impact, improving efficiency on farms, and shifting the dial quickly on emissions and water quality."

Cormac O’Keeffe, Chairman of Carbery, said the announcement was timely given the targets recently announced for farmers but work on the initiative had been underway by the Board for some time.

"We already have a significant number of farmers who are milk recording, implementing genetic gain and are using protected urea.

"The bonus means that these farmers will be rewarded for good practice, and farmers who want to make the switch to some of these practices or maximise what they are doing in these areas will be supported to do so."

The FutureProof bonus will take full effect in 2023. Implementation of all four FutureProof measures would see the average Carbery supplier earning an additional €5,000/annum from the bonus.