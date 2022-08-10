Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 19:30

West Cork town in the pink for water-based fundraiser

“It should be a fun day on the water with the sun shining, and the town is abuzz with everyone shopping for pink gear to get their boats decked out." 
West Cork town in the pink for water-based fundraiser

The organiser of Women on Water - WOW - Odharnait Collins on her best dressed boat in 2019. Picture: Deirdre Horgan

Donal O’Keeffe

The dress code is pink in Baltimore tomorrow as cancer charity fundraiser Women on the Water – WOW – returns after a break caused by Covid.

The event was started in 2014 by Joan Collins, former Baltimore Sailing Club Commodore, after she received a diagnosis of melanoma. 

The fundraiser supports Breakthrough Cancer Research, and Marymount Hospice, and has raised thousands for the charities since its inception.

Joan Collins passed away in 2018, and WOW event is now run in her memory by her daughter Odharnait and the team at Baltimore Sailing Club.

“Mom started this event in 2014, and we’ve had it every two years since, but the last we had was in 2019,” Odharnait told The Echo. 

“Obviously with Covid, we haven’t been able to run the event last year so we’re back this year with a bang.

“It should be a fun day on the water with the sun shining, and the town is abuzz with everyone shopping for pink gear to get their boats decked out, so there should be plenty of fun.

“It’s a great way to raise money for two very important charities that do crucial work, and people are always so generous on the day to donate to those charities.” 

Th event is open to all and will feature a morning swim, a treasure hunt on the water, competitions, a charity raffle and more. 

The dress code is pink – the colour associated with breast cancer awareness month – and a lifejacket. 

Tickets can be purchased at registration at Baltimore Sailing Club. 

Read More

Cork people urged to keep cool and stay water safe during week-long heatwave 

More in this section

Cork people urged to keep cool and stay water safe during week-long heatwave  Cork people urged to keep cool and stay water safe during week-long heatwave 
Plans for major student housing development at former motor dealers in Cork city  Plans for major student housing development at former motor dealers in Cork city 
Cork Rose one of the favourites for Rose of Tralee crown Cork Rose one of the favourites for Rose of Tralee crown
west corkcork beachescharity
<p>A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle near Ballygarvan this afternoon. Cork University Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Cyclist hospitalised after collision near Ballygarvan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more