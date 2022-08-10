West Cork town in the pink for water-based fundraiser

The dress code is pink in Baltimore tomorrow as cancer charity fundraiser Women on the Water – WOW – returns after a break caused by Covid.

The event was started in 2014 by Joan Collins, former Baltimore Sailing Club Commodore, after she received a diagnosis of melanoma.

The fundraiser supports Breakthrough Cancer Research, and Marymount Hospice, and has raised thousands for the charities since its inception.

Joan Collins passed away in 2018, and WOW event is now run in her memory by her daughter Odharnait and the team at Baltimore Sailing Club.

“Mom started this event in 2014, and we’ve had it every two years since, but the last we had was in 2019,” Odharnait told The Echo.

“Obviously with Covid, we haven’t been able to run the event last year so we’re back this year with a bang.

“It should be a fun day on the water with the sun shining, and the town is abuzz with everyone shopping for pink gear to get their boats decked out, so there should be plenty of fun.

“It’s a great way to raise money for two very important charities that do crucial work, and people are always so generous on the day to donate to those charities.”

Th event is open to all and will feature a morning swim, a treasure hunt on the water, competitions, a charity raffle and more.

The dress code is pink – the colour associated with breast cancer awareness month – and a lifejacket.

Tickets can be purchased at registration at Baltimore Sailing Club.