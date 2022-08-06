Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 12:17

'The stories are harrowing': Cork stalking victim welcomes new laws

'The stories are harrowing': Cork stalking victim welcomes new laws

Una Ring, from Youghal, was saved from a potentially terrifying assault after her former colleague, James Steele, was arrested by gardaí outside her home. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK woman who suffered a horrifying ordeal at the hands of a stalker has welcomed new legislation to help victims in her position, despite admissions that her nightmare is yet to end.

Una Ring, from Youghal, was saved from a potentially terrifying assault after her former colleague, James Steele, was arrested by gardaí outside her home on July 27, 2020. He had been found with a rope, duct tape, crowbar, and a sex toy strapped to his body. Ms Ring had been subjected to a six-month campaign of harassment leading up to this that saw him threaten to break into the house to rape her.

The 52-year-old is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for the offence.

Under new legislation, stalking victims will now have the opportunity to apply for civil restraining orders without a criminal prosecution. The bill will be introduced before the Oireachtas and is set to become law some time in the autumn. It was proposed as a means to tackle stalking at an earlier stage to prevent serious harm.

Ms Ring had previously teamed up with fellow stalking survivor and student, Eve McDowell, and Fianna Fáil senator, Lisa Chambers for an anti-stalking campaign that resulted in stalking and non-fatal strangulation becoming stand-alone offences in April this year.

Hope others can be spared terror she felt 

Ms Ring said that while her struggles continue, she is glad that others might now be spared the same terror.

“I’m glad that something good has come out of this,” Ms Ring said. “I’m especially glad that this came before he is out, because when he is released, I will be looking over my shoulder once more. It will never be the same. 

"My peace of mind will be taken away again, so I’m already thinking of how I can secure my house and find ways to feel safe.”

Ms Ring added: “I wasn’t the only victim in this. This has had a knock-on effect on a hell of a lot of people; his family even more so.

“Just like the victim, the stalker is also someone’s father, son, or brother. The family did nothing wrong. 

I have the empathy and support, but the family of a stalker, particularly when it involves a sexually related offence, often finds themselves shunned by their communities.”

Una explained that stalkers can often be difficult to detect in the community.

“The detective explained to me that people like this are honing their skills from a very young age, which makes them very skilled at pretending. Often the outside doesn’t match the darkness that is inside.”

The anti-stalking advocate said she has heard from a number of people affected by stalking during her campaign.

“It is so prevalent now that it is frightening. People are getting in contact looking for help. The stories are harrowing.”

Read More

Cork woman hails stalking legislation pledge but calls for new Garda training

More in this section

Taoiseach offers condolences following 'heart-breaking tragedy' in Ballybunion Taoiseach offers condolences following 'heart-breaking tragedy' in Ballybunion
‘Ball is in Apple’s court’ regarding Cork workerspay dispute, says SIPTU ‘Ball is in Apple’s court’ regarding Cork workerspay dispute, says SIPTU
A young black child puts his hand up when asked a question in a school classroom in Wales, UK. More than 240 classrooms in Cork with over 30 pupils; ‘Supersize’ classes must go says TD
cork crimepolitics
<p>The Taoiseach said he was “shocked and saddened” by the death of the young player. File image. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Micheál Martin leads tributes to hurler ‘taken far too young’ after collapsing on pitch

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more