Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 11:25

Elderly man dies in Cork town after fall from mobility scooter 

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after the fatal road traffic incident. 
Echo reporter

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident in Kinsale. 

The incident happened shortly after 9.30am yesterday morning when a man in his mid 80s was seriously injured after he fell from a mobility scooter while travelling on Cork Street in the town. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene. 

A garda spokesperson said that the injured man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and has since died. 

An examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has been arranged and the local Coroner has since been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

