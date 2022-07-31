Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 18:07

Cork City FC game against Cobh Ramblers stalled due to fence collapse

A piece of fencing in front of fans collapsed during the celebrations of the first score of the match.
Cork City FC game against Cobh Ramblers stalled due to fence collapse

Cobh Rambler's fans against Cork City during the FAI cup at St Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Roisin Burke

There was a slight disruption at St. Colman's Park this afternoon during the FAI Cup game between Cork City FC and Cobh Ramblers.

A piece of fencing in front of fans collapsed during the celebrations of the first score of the match.

Gardai and Cork City's head of security Robbie Kelleher speaking with Cork City fans after a fence gave way during the FAI cup against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Gardai and Cork City's head of security Robbie Kelleher speaking with Cork City fans after a fence gave way during the FAI cup against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cork city’s Matt Healy sent a free kick into the box and Ruari Keating put it in the back of the net. The free kick was from a yellow card against Jason Abbott from Cobh Ramblers. 

The game was delayed 12 minutes while officials tried to make running repairs.

The fence in front of the away end was damaged in the celebrations and it looked as though supporters were moved from the area.

Play resumed 12 minutes after the goal in the 39th minute.

Read More

Cork sea-swimmer completes never before attempted swim for charity 

More in this section

Baby Luna airlifted from Cork to England for treatment Baby Luna airlifted from Cork to England for treatment
Cork weather: A few days of rain, but signs of dry weather ahead Cork weather: A few days of rain, but signs of dry weather ahead
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use
cork city fccobhcork
Law and justice concept

Man threw pregnancy test at former partner during violent assault, Cork court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more