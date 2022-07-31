Cork City FC game against Cobh Ramblers stalled due to fence collapse

There was a slight disruption at St. Colman's Park this afternoon during the FAI Cup game between Cork City FC and Cobh Ramblers.

A piece of fencing in front of fans collapsed during the celebrations of the first score of the match.

Gardai and Cork City's head of security Robbie Kelleher speaking with Cork City fans after a fence gave way during the FAI cup against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cork city’s Matt Healy sent a free kick into the box and Ruari Keating put it in the back of the net. The free kick was from a yellow card against Jason Abbott from Cobh Ramblers.

The game was delayed 12 minutes while officials tried to make running repairs.

The fence in front of the away end was damaged in the celebrations and it looked as though supporters were moved from the area.

Play resumed 12 minutes after the goal in the 39th minute.