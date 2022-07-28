New homes in Cork up 60% on pre-pandemic levels

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 19:08

In Cork, 856 homes were completed between April and June of this year.
In Cork, 856 homes were completed between April and June of this year. That’s a 52% increase on the number of dwellings completed in Q2 of 2021 (563), and a 60% increase in pre-pandemic levels in Q2 of 2019 (534). File image: pexels.com.

Ellen O'Regan

The number of new dwellings completed in Cork in the second quarter of this year is up 60% on pre-pandemic levels, according to latest figures released by the CSO.

Nationally, there were 7,654 new dwelling completions in Q2 2022, up 53% from Q2 2021, and up 59% from Q2 2019.

The data on new dwellings completed is sourced from the number of domestic dwellings connected to the ESB network during this time. It excludes any new beds completed as part of student accommodation.

In Cork city, 363 new homes were completed in Q2 of this year, while across Cork county 493 new dwellings have been finished and connected to the grid.

Types of dwellings

The figures for dwellings completed in Q2 of this year are broken down further into single dwellings, scheme houses, and apartments.

Single dwellings are once off individual new homes connected to the ESB network, scheme houses are those connected to the ESB as part of a multi-unit developments of two or more houses, and apartments are defined as multi-unit developments with two or more apartments connected to the ESB grid.

The number of apartments completed across the country has risen by 88% in the last year to 2,415, with scheme dwellings up 53.3% to 3,905, and single dwellings rising 15.1% to 1,334.

Over three quarters of new apartments were built in Dublin, but outside of the capital, the most apartment completions were in Cork City.

109 apartments were completed in the city in Q2 2022. This is a dramatic increase on the 4 apartments completed in the same period in Cork city last year, and the 18 apartments completed in (pre-pandemic) Q2 2019.

The South-West region (Cork and Kerry) also had the highest number of single dwelling completions in Q2 2022 (253), and Cork County was the local authority with the highest number of single completions (170).

LEA breakdown

Broken down into Local Election Areas in Cork, the area with the highest number of new dwellings completed in Q2 2022 was Carrigaline.

125 new homes were completed in Carrigaline in the last quarter, accounting for almost 15% of all dwellings completed across the county. This was an increase of 150% on homes completed in Q2 2021 (50), and a 47% increase on pre-pandemic levels in Q2 2019 (85).

The area with the fewest number of new homes completed is Bantry-West Cork, where only 15 homes were completed in Q2 2022. This is an increase of 40% on Q2 2021 (9), but a 21% decrease on the number of homes completed in Q2 2019 (19).

