Bed shortages: Housing ‘just not available’ for Cork students

Warnings of a looming crisis in student accommodation have been issued ahead of the winter semester in Cork colleges, with concerns raised by a housing charity that some students may end up turning down college places as a result.

There are in the region of 5,000 student bed spaces currently available in the city, however, one Cork TD has said this isn’t enough.

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, has warned that there is already a lack of accommodation in Cork, which will only be exacerbated when a shortfall in student accommodation occurs in September.

“There are over 6,000 students entering first year in Cork universities every year, with this increasing year on year, with approximately 25,000 students across MTU Cork and UCC.”

He added with another delay in Leaving Certificate results this year, first-year students in particular were going to struggle to find accommodation. His fears were echoed by UCC Students’ Union and housing charity Threshold, which said there is “a growing concern that some students may be forced to refuse university offers” due to accommodation shortages.

In a written answer to a parliamentary question from Deputy Gould recently, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, said: “The Department understands that, across both private and [Higher Education Institutions]-owned purpose-built student accommodation, there is currently in the region of 5,000 bed spaces available in Cork City.

“The department is aware of a number of developments on site expected to add in the region of 1,000 further beds in 2022.”

However, Mr Gould also highlighted the “extortionate prices” of some properties available, saying some one-bed ensuites, costing students upwards of €1,000 a month, would be “beyond the reach of most ordinary families”.

Asha Woodhouse, president of UCC Students’ Union, told The Echo that students are struggling to find anywhere to live for the coming academic year.

“There are limited options available for students on a budget, if you find a room at €600 per month you’re considered ‘lucky’,” she said.

“We are fearful that we will see a sharp increase in the number of students forced to commute [for] hours, or into precarious living conditions this year,” she added.

Edel Conlon, southern regional manager for the housing charity Threshold, said that sourcing affordable private rental accommodation is an issue that is widespread not just among students, but also the wider population.

“However, there is a growing concern that some students may be forced to refuse university offers or commute long distances to receive a further education,” Ms Conlon said.

“There have been significant changes to legislation governing student accommodation in recent times, which we very much welcome, but the properties are just not available for students.

“We would urge any students who are facing difficulties or have concerns about rented accommodation issues to get in touch,” Ms Conlon added.

For any renter in need of advice or support, Threshold’s helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm at 1800 454 454, with webchat at https://www.threshold.ie/advice/help