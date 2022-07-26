Bed shortages: Housing ‘just not available’ for Cork students

There are in the region of 5,000 student bed spaces currently available in the city, however, one Cork TD has said this isn’t enough.
Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, has warned that there is already a lack of accommodation in Cork, which will only be exacerbated when a shortfall in student accommodation occurs in September.
He added with another delay in Leaving Certificate results this year, first-year students in particular were going to struggle to find accommodation. His fears were echoed by UCC Students’ Union and housing charity Threshold, which said there is “a growing concern that some students may be forced to refuse university offers” due to accommodation shortages.
- For any renter in need of advice or support, Threshold’s helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm at 1800 454 454, with webchat at https://www.threshold.ie/advice/help