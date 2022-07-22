'People are struggling': Cash-strapped families in Cork using back-to-school allowance to pay for food and fuel

Ms Twomey says she has been inundated with messages from parents desperate to see their children equipped with supplies before they return to school in September, having spent the allowance on increased living costs.
“People are struggling throughout the summer to get their kids ready to go back,” she says. “It’s going to be very difficult. We have been inundated with messages. It’s not just copybooks and pencils that children need. It’s jackets, shirts, shoes, and uniforms. There are only so many hand-me-downs you can take. Children need things that will last.”
Ms Twomey says: “All walks of life are being affected by the cost of living. No child wants to feel different, but families are facing immense pressure.”
Hair salon owner Joseph Byrne, who has dedicated much of his summer to gathering school supplies for cash-strapped families, is being approached by people desperately trying to provide for their children.