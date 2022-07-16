Micheál Martin the right man to lead Fianna Fáil, says Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, has said he believes Micheál Martin is the best person to lead the party.
He added that, contrary to speculation, Mr Martin will assume the office of Tánaiste when Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach in December.
Asked bywhether, with Fianna Fáil at 20% in the latest opinion poll, and backbenchers and senators meeting two weeks ago the discuss the party’s future, Mr Martin’s leadership might be in trouble, Mr McGrath replied: “Not at all”.