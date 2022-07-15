‘If you look out in September or October, there’ll be a lot more value’: Cork hotel prices to remain high for summer

That is according to Cork’s Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) chair, who said with the rising costs of business, it is hard to say what cost a moderately priced hotel room will be in future.
Maldron Hotel in Shandon general manager Joe Kennedy, said that hotels in Cork are just now getting their heads around demand this summer, which sprang back much quicker than expected.
“It took us a couple of months to catch up and to get our heads around it,” he said.
Anyone trying to book a last-minute staycation in Ireland this summer will be aware of skyrocketing rates for rooms in cities and popular tourist destinations.
Mr Kennedy said that these inflated prices are due to a “perfect storm of demand” which he expects will have blown over by September.