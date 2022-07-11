Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 13:13

More than 70 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals 

It comes as new figures show that the number of people with Covid in hospitals has exceeded 1,000. 
Forty-nine admitted patients were waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital on Monday- the highest number of patients waiting for beds at any ED in the country.

Echo reporter

More than 70 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 49 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital on Monday- the highest number of patients waiting for beds at any ED in the country.

Elsewhere in Cork, 17 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital while five patients were waiting for beds at Bantry General Hospital.

Nationally, 454 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch: 373 of these patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 81 were in wards.

University Hospital Limerick was worst affected with 68 admitted patients waiting for beds- 45 at the hospital’s ED and 23 in wards at UHL.

It comes as HSE figures show that the number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has exceeded 1,000. 

At 8pm last night, 1,022 people with the virus were in hospital. 

A total of 58 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital and 34 people with the virus were being cared for at the Mercy. 

