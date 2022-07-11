Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Taoiseach labels broken glass on Cork beaches 'unacceptable and very dangerous'

Mr Martin said that families are flocking to beaches in the beautiful weather and that they should be able to visit beaches safely.
Glass smashed and discarded on Churchbay Beach, Crosshaven.

Breda Graham

The Taoiseach has warned that people who litter and leave broken glass on Cork beaches should “think about others”.

It comes following calls from Fianna Fáil county councillor Audrey Buckley for full-time community policing to be placed in the Churchbay Beach area following anti-social behaviour. Two children were injured there after stepping on sharp pieces of glass on the beach recently and more glass was broken there last week.

Speaking to The Echo in relation to recent incidents of anti-social behaviour on Cork beaches, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I would appeal to anybody who frequents our beaches or attends our beaches to please think about others and to make sure all litter is taken away with you and that you leave the beach as it was before you arrived.

“Certainly, in relation to broken glass, it is absolutely unacceptable and very dangerous to leave broken glass in the vicinity of beaches.

“Children can cut and scar their legs, anybody can but particularly children and senior citizens would be very vulnerable to that. That would be my advice,” he said.

Mr Martin said that families are flocking to beaches in the beautiful weather and that they should be able to visit beaches safely.

Cork County Council has handed over a book of fines to the Gardaí to hand out to anyone, of any age, caught drinking in public.

The Gardaí also said they were aware of local concerns and were working to address them.

“This District is committed to maintaining a high visibility Garda presence in the area. The concerns of local representatives have been acknowledged and addressed by the District Officer in the form of weekend operations which will be maintained for the duration of the summer period.”

cork beaches cork anti social behaviour micheal martin
