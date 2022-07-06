Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 17:38

Dallas star visits Cork to trace Irish roots

US actor Patrick Duffy, famously known for his role of Bobby Ewing in Dallas, was in Cork today tracing his Irish family roots, as part of a new series to air in the US in 2023.
Actors Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy at Hayfield Manor in Cork, as part of a visit to Ireland to discover Duffy's Irish roots. Photo: Tourism Ireland.

Ellen O'Regan

US actor Patrick Duffy, famously known for his role as Bobby Ewing in Dallas, was in Cork today tracing his Irish family roots. 

Duffy and his partner Linda Purl, who played Fonzie's girlfriend Ashley in Happy Days, are visiting Ireland this week. They're filming the pilot for a new TV series with the working title ‘Finding Ireland’, set to air in the US in 2023.

The series shines a spotlight on the culture and scenery of Ireland, to encourage the diaspora audience in the United States to begin planning their own trip to Ireland, to find out about their Irish heritage.

Viewers will see Duffy and Purl visit Cork, as well as Dublin and Mayo. Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Both actors will also be sharing photos of their time in Ireland this week on their social channels, including Instagram and Twitter. The pair snapped a picture earlier today from their visit to Hayfield Manor.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director, said that they are delighted to support the filming of ‘Finding Ireland’ with Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl, and that it is “a really great way to showcase Cork and Ireland”.

Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotions in the United States includes activity to engage the diaspora audience, encouraging them to begin planning a holiday to reconnecting with family and friends and enjoying the best Ireland has to offer.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers everywhere to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list,” he said.

“Our aim is to encourage the Diaspora in the United States to follow in Patrick and Linda’s footsteps and return to Ireland to trace their roots – and to showcase the wonder of a visit to Ireland to fellow Americans, whether they have Irish DNA in them or not,” he added.

