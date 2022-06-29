Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 10:32

Popular Cork business closes chapter at current location after seven years

The much-loved business had been situated in a former secondhand bookshop.
Popular café Ali’s Kitchen has announced it has closed at its current location on Paul Street after seven years.Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Popular café Ali’s Kitchen has announced it has closed at its current location on Paul Street after seven years.

The much-loved business had been situated in Connolly’s, the former secondhand bookshop, at Rory Gallagher Place.

Yesterday, Ali’s Kitchen took to social media to announce that after an “amazing journey”, the café has closed at that location.

Instagram statement.

However, business owner Ali Honour said she would not be going too far and is “excited to start a new journey”.

“I would like to thank all you wonderful customers for all the support and love over the last seven years,” Ms Honour said in the statement on Instagram.

“It’s been very special!” 

She also thanked her team and suppliers.

Weekend is full of busy brunch days

