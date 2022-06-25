Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 12:20

'A man of outstanding taste': Mick Lynch reveals he is a Cork City fan 

Trade unionist Mick Lynch has been making himself a hero to many this week but new revelations may see him upgraded to absolute legend on Leeside. 
Mick Lynch has been scathing in his criticism of some of the lines of questioning he has faced, including in interviews with Kay Burley and Richard Madeley. 

Mr Lynch has come to prominence in recent days as a result of his role as general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) in Britain.

The RMT began a series of one-day rail strikes this week and Mr Lynch has made multiple media appearances to discuss the strike action and promote the cause of RMT members. 

He has been scathing in his criticism of some of the lines of questioning he has faced, including in interviews with Kay Burley and Richard Madeley. 

 

This morning he was interviewed by Dearbhail McDonald on RTÉ Radio 1. 

In addition to discussing the need for strike action, Boris Johnson and Brexit - Mr Lynch also revealed he is a League of Ireland fan. 

 

 

To make it even better, as a result of close family links to Cork, he is a staunch Cork City FC supporter. 

 

 

Of course, the news has upset some. 

 

 

But we reckon he will be welcomed with open arms at the Cross. 

 

