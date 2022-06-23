Popular Cork city centre supermarket reopens following €1m revamp

One of Cork city centre’s most popular supermarkets has reopened following an extensive makeover.

The Aldi at the Elysian has reopened its doors following a €1m revamp.

The new ‘Project Fresh’ store has been completely refurbished and also has received a CO2 upgrade, meaning there are more environmentally friendly refrigerant instore.

Speaking at the reopening, Karl Browning, The Elysian Store Manager said:

“The Project Fresh revamp of our store is fantastic news for our local customers. The new spacious design makes for a very enjoyable shop and customers can easily find everything they need.”

“Our promise to our Cork city customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value. Our Inflation savings campaign continues, and the goal is to remind shoppers about the savings they can make by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

Operating 24 stores across County Cork, Aldi has become an established part of the Cork retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice, and value for money. Aldi employs over 1,000 permanent staff members in Cork, spending €29.6m on wages annually.

Aldi’s Elysian store is deeply rooted in the local community and participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities on a daily basis.

The store has donated over 289,000 meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi’s Elysian store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cork Simon Community, CUH Children’s Hospital Appeal and Midleton Meals on Wheels availing of the €500 bursary in recent years.

Aldi is also investing in a Deposit Return Scheme across its store network, with a trial launching earlier this year in the nearby Mitchelstown store and another trial set to roll out in Mallow this summer.

Aldi has pledged to invest €320m in Ireland over the next three years which will see Aldi open 30 new stores across the country, building on the €1.6bn it has already invested in its store and distribution network.